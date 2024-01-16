Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Information security | A Finnish company that manufactures electrical systems for military use was the target of a cyber attack

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2024
in World Europe
Information security | A Finnish company that manufactures electrical systems for military use was the target of a cyber attack

According to the company, personal data stored in its systems could have ended up in the wrong hands.

For the defense forces the company Milectria Group, which supplies electrical systems, says it has been the target of an online attack.

Milectria says in a statement published on its website in the bulletin after Christmas after the attack. According to the company, personal data stored in its systems could have ended up in the wrong hands. According to the company, there may also be personal IDs among the potentially leaked material.

Headquartered in Hattula, Kanta-Häme, Milectria manufactures electrical systems for military vehicles and weapon systems, among other things. The attack was reported earlier Evening News.

