Information security | A breach of the International Criminal Court’s systems

The court did not say how serious the data breach was or what information was accessed.

International the systems of the Criminal Court (ICC) have been breached, the ICC said on Tuesday.

The news agency Reuters reported on the data breach.

ICC said that it had noticed unusual activity in its data networks at the end of last week. The ICC spokesperson did not comment on how serious the data breach was, what information it had accessed, or who might be behind it.

The court deals with very sensitive information. The documents may contain information about war crimes evidence or protected witnesses, for example.

“This cyber security incident was responded to with immediate measures to mitigate its impact,” the ICC said in a brief statement.

International criminal court is a permanent war crimes court located in the city of The Hague in the Netherlands. It was established in 2002 to prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

ICC prosecutors currently have 17 investigations going on, which concern situations in Ukraine, Uganda, Venezuela, Afghanistan and the Philippines, among others.

In March, the ICC made headlines after issuing an arrest warrant for the Russian president About Vladimir Putin.