French authorities revealed preliminary information about the identity of the perpetrator of the stabbing attack with a knife in northern France, today, Friday.

A professor was stabbed to death with a knife and two people were seriously injured in a school in the city of Arras when a man attacked them, according to local authorities and a police source.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reported on the “X” platform that the police had arrested the attacker.

A police source stated that the attack did not result in any student being injured, while another source reported that the two wounded were a security officer who was stabbed several times and another professor.

A police source explained that the perpetrator of the attack was a twenty-year-old young man of Chechen origin who was on the list of the security services.

The police also arrested his brother near another school without him carrying a weapon, according to another source.

The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecution subsequently announced the opening of an investigation into a murder case linked to a terrorist plot, and an investigation into an attempted murder linked to a terrorist plot and the formation of a terrorist criminal gang.

The two investigations were entrusted to the Counter-Terrorism Department of the National Directorate of Criminal Police and the General Directorate of Internal Security, according to the Public Prosecution.