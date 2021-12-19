In the work of information resources of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia there was a technical failure due to a communal accident in the server rooms. It is planned to fix the problems by the end of the current day. This was announced today, December 19, at the press service of the department.

“The servers on which the information arrays are stored in the line of work of the State Traffic Inspectorate turned out to be flooded with water. This makes it impossible to receive citizens on December 19 at the registration and examination departments of the State Traffic Inspectorate, ”the statement says.

The department noted that due to the failure, all registration and examination departments of the State Traffic Inspectorate will conduct on December 20. Citizens will be able to apply for services both in person and remotely in electronic form.

The crash occurred on December 18th. At the moment, restrictions on the provision of a number of services remain. In the future, the failure will be taken into account when making decisions on bringing to justice for violation of the rules of state registration.

Citizens who made an appointment on December 18 will be able to use payment documents paid for at a discount on the following days. Other services not related to the operation of the system are provided as usual.