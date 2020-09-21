Information leakage Money laundering reports from a Terrafame shareholder surprised the Ministry – “Not related to Terrafame’s operations in Finland”

“Trafigura has a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and money laundering,” the company told HS.

State Whereas numerous money laundering reports have been made concerning Trafigura, a shareholder in the mining company Terrafame; told Yle on Sunday.

Under-Secretary of State, Ministry of Employment and the Economy Petri Peltonen says he was surprised by the alleged money laundering reports.

“This seems to be a very extensive and massive international dataset with millions of low-threshold money laundering reports. It will probably include everything, ”says Undersecretary of State Peltonen.

It is not clear from Yle’s article when money laundering reports would have been made.

“We rely on news data, but I understand these are money laundering reports made between 2013 and 2017.”

Banks are required to make a money laundering report if they detect suspicious payment transactions. Money laundering reports do not in themselves mean that the company was necessarily guilty of illegal activities.

If the authorities have reason to suspect illegality on the basis of money laundering reports, they will open a preliminary investigation. Any suspected criminal offenses will then be referred to the court.

Money laundering means the disappearance of the origin of the proceeds of crime or the proceeds of crime.

Terrafamen activities are currently the responsibility of the Minister of Labor. Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) wrote on Twitter on Sunday that the ministry is reviewing allegations made in public about Trafigura.

Minister Haatainen’s special assistant announced in the morning that the matter would be commented on later.

Peltonen, Undersecretary of State in the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, is not yet able to say whether the Ministry is asking Trafigura for an explanation.

“First we need to get to know it. However, it is important to keep in mind that the money laundering reports presented are not related to Terrafame’s operations in Finland. The accuracy of money laundering reports must be clarified in the official process in these countries. “

Trafigurasta became a shareholder in Terrafame in 2017. It currently owns 31 percent of Terrafame. The largest shareholder is the state-owned investment company Suomen Malmijalostus, which holds 67 percent. The finance company Sampo owns two percent of Terrafame’s shares.

“In 2017, Suomen Malmijalostus carefully clarified Trafigura’s backgrounds and tax practices related to the Terrafame investment using expert services, just as is customary in similar ownership and financing arrangements. Nothing came to light at that time which would have prevented Trafigura from acting as Terrafame’s financier and minority shareholder. “

Singaporean Trafigura is one of the world’s largest intermediaries of raw materials. Last year, it had revenue of $ 172 billion, or $ 154 billion, and operating profit of $ 1.6 billion, or $ 1.4 billion.

In 2006, the company caused nearly 100,000 human illnesses when it dumped 500 tons of toxic waste to Côte d’Ivoire. The company had to pay tens of millions of dollars in compensation to the sick.

When Trafigura in 2017 announced to invest in Terrafame, the company ‘s CEO Jeremy Weir stressed that it has learned from its past mistakes.

“Trafigura is a very different company today than it was 5-6 years ago. We report very openly about our business, finances and corporate responsibility, even though we are not a listed company. We have learned from the mistakes of the past, ”Weir said.

Trafiguran the communication was briefly commented on to HS on Monday.

“Trafigura has a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and money laundering,” the company reported.

It also recalled that money laundering reports are not in themselves evidence of criminal or improper activity.