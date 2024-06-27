Shot: Schoolgirl missing after train crash in Komi could have been carried away by the current

A sixteen-year-old schoolgirl who disappeared after the crash of the Vorkuta-Novorossiysk passenger train in the Komi Republic could have been carried away by the current into the river. Such data about her search appeared in Telegram-Shot channel.

As the publication found out, the girl probably fell from an overturned carriage into a pond; in the near future, rescuers will request the help of divers to find her.

Izvestia claims that the search for the young Russian woman has already begun connected specialists.

Prior to this, the head of Komi, Vladimir Uyba, called the condition of a 14-year-old girl who was injured when the train derailed extremely serious.

According to recent reports, the crash claimed the lives of two people. 10 passengers with various injuries were taken to hospitals in Syktyvkar, Vorkuta and Inta.

On the evening of June 26, the Vorkuta-Novorossiysk passenger train derailed. The cause of the accident could have been soil erosion due to heavy rainfall.

In total, there were 195 passengers and 20 railway workers on the train. Russian Railways announced payments to victims. 182 passengers were sent to their destinations along the previously planned route.