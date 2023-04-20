Joe and Anthony Russo, directors behind movies of Marvel as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgamehave shared an important update on their project Battle of the Planets which they are currently working on.

In 2019, the Russo brothers revealed that they were working on a new live-action adaptation for the team. Gatchaman by Tatsunoko Productions, which was adapted in the United States under the title of Battle of the Planets. There have been few updates on the project since its initial announcement, but they recently revealed that they are putting a lot of “creative energy” into it.

Talking to Collider during the world premiere of Citadel, Anthony Russo stated that the two are “working hard on it.” Elaborating further on the fact that they have yet to reach a new turning point for the project Battle of the Planets, they are still developing the scale of it. “We haven’t really hit a breaking point with this yet, but it’s something we’ve been putting a lot of creative energy into,” Anthony continued.

In fact, the brothers are trying to flesh it out enough to support a universe. “We’re scaling this up,” Joe Russo began. “We really want to get to a level of detail that a universe can support, and that’s what we’re working on. You know, sometimes it takes years to develop something. I mean, Citadel it took five years to reach the screen. So when you’re building things from scratch, brick by brick, it takes time.”

When asked if Battle of the Planets could lead to a new movie series, the Russos don’t know yet nor do they have a studio in mind. “It could be both… We don’t have any studies in mind.” Explaining this particular element, the Russos then explained that the idea of ​​expanding Battle of the Planets in a universe is what most appeals to them about the project, “Our brains are more driven by interconnected storytelling using different mediums to tell those stories, and that’s really what AGBO’s philosophy is based on. You know, how can we tell stories on a large scale using different forms of media? So everything that’s unfolding there is explored through that lens, especially something on the scale of Battle of the Planets“.

