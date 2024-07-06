Currently, Amazon is involved in multiple projects related to tomb Raider and The Lord of the Rings. In addition to the series in the works, there are also a couple of video games in development, where this company is involved in the publishing. While it is still a long way off before these titles reach our hands, Amazon has confirmed that we will have more information in the future.

In a recent interview with Variety, Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games, spoke about the future of Tomb Raider and The Lord of the Rings in video games. Although he could not share specific details, he said that more information on these projects will be available in the future. This is what he had to say about it:

“It won’t be tomorrow, but it’s not far away. That’s all I can tell you right now. It’s about quality. You don’t want to be rushed. That doesn’t work. It has to be triple-A quality, because the bar is very high.”

Let us remember that Crystal Dynamics is currently in charge of the new Tomb Raider, a title that will be published by Amazon. At the same time, the company entered into a deal with Embracer Group to handle the next Lord of the Ring MMO. In addition to these two projects, Amazon is also working on live-action series for each of these properties. In related news, you can learn more about the Tomb Raider series here. Likewise, there is already a new Lord of the Rings movie on the way.

Author’s Note:

It’s clear that new projects for these two series are still a ways off, but Amazon has to share some information to remind the public that these games are on the way, even if we’re still a long way from seeing anything concrete.

Via: Variety