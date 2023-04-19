The students of the National Research Technological University MISiS have not been diagnosed with measles, the university does not plan to switch to remote learning. The press service of the university informed Wednesday, April 19th.

“A vaccination center has been organized at the NUST MISIS medical center, where vaccination against measles is carried out for those who wish. Vaccinations are free for everyone, including international students and teachers. In accordance with the instruction of the chief sanitary doctor of Moscow, students who have not had measles or have not been vaccinated against measles twice in their lives can switch to a distance learning format for the period until May 5, ”the city news agency quotes”Moscow» press release.

Translation can be carried out at the personal request of the student.

The day before, the universities of MAI and MISiS temporarily transferred students to distance learning amid a measles outbreak, writes “reedus“.

However, later that day, the Moscow Aviation Institute canceled the telecommuting because the capital’s Rospotrebnadzor did not confirm the diagnosis of measles in one of the students, reports NSN.

On April 4, at a conference call with the heads of territorial bodies and institutions of Rospotrebnadzor, they said that the situation with measles in Russia is under control, but there are regions where the incidence rate has increased. In this regard, the head of the department, Anna Popova, instructed to intensify work on the vaccination of unvaccinated and previously unill citizens, as well as children and adults vaccinated once.