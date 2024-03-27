Data on the death of two persons involved in Crocus were called unreliable

Information about the death of one of the defendants in the case of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall is not true. Alexey Melnikov, executive secretary of the Moscow Public Monitoring Committee, member of the Human Rights Council, spoke about this, writes RIA News.

“At the moment, reports about their location and the death of the detainees do not correspond to reality. I can only say that they are in different institutions,” he emphasized.

According to Melnikov, terrorists will spend the rest of their lives in a cell with an area of ​​4-6 square meters. They will only move in a bent position with their hands behind their backs, and they will not be allowed to have contact with other prisoners.

Melnikov called life imprisonment terrible. According to him, most people who are on life sentence ask for a quick death.

Earlier, information appeared online that two of those arrested in connection with the terrorist attack in the Crocus near Moscow allegedly died in pre-trial detention.

After the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, Russia began to discuss the issue of lifting the moratorium on the death penalty. The initiative to return the death penalty for criminals detained after the shooting in the concert hall was made, in particular, by the Federation Council and the State Duma.

The terrorist attack at Crocus occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22. All the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained in the Bryansk region – they tried to escape from Russia to the territory of Ukraine by car.

On March 25, the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that all those accused of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall admitted their guilt during interrogation and in court.