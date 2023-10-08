The Russian Embassy checks information about the kidnapping of Russian women in Israel

The Russian Embassy will check information about Russian women allegedly abducted by Hamas militants, reports RIA News with reference to the press service of the diplomatic mission.

Information about the captives having Russian citizenship has not yet been confirmed. These persons are not registered with the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Israel and their relatives did not contact the diplomatic mission.

The issue of evacuating Russians from Palestine has not yet been discussed, but it is possible in the future, she said TASS press secretary of the Russian mission to the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) Aliya Zaripova.

If a decision is made, an evacuation will be announced, she added.

Mash reported that Hamas soldiers kidnapped about ten girls from the Nature Party electronic music festival near the city of Ofakim, located on the border with the Gaza Strip.

Later, one of the allegedly abducted, Elizaveta Prudnikova, contacted journalists. She denied the information, saying that she did not attend the festival, but her sister was at the event – Elizabeth cannot contact her and does not know her exact location. According to her, neither she nor her sister are Russian citizens.