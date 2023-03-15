Quentin Tarantino He declared many years ago that he would only make ten movies and retire. Of course he has contributed to many more. Officially he is credited with nine and that means that we only have one more to wait for. But will she be able to keep his promise? At least now a bit of information about what could be his last film.

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter today, it will bear the title of The Movie Criticand tarantino He already has the script written. It is said that he plans to direct the film in the fall.

Sources also indicate that it will officially be his last film, and that the plot revolves around a woman in Los Angeles in the late 1970s. There is currently no studio attached to finance and distribute the film, but reportedly it could go on sale starting this week.

Speculation about what will be the last management project of tarantino it has been rampant for years, yet there are good reasons to believe that this will eventually be the case.

The filmmaker behind movies like pulp fiction, kill bill, Inglourious Basterds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has repeatedly said that his tenth film would be his last, and while he’s already technically made ten films as of 2019, he considers parts 1 and 2 of kill bill they are one movie. So, according to the calculation of tarantinothis would be his tenth film.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time; I’ve been doing it for 30 years. And it’s time to lower the curtain,” he declared. tarantino.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Tarantino will be missed, although I honestly think he will continue to be involved. He will have irresistible offers and, even if he does not assume the role of director, I am sure that we will continue to see his participation for many more years.