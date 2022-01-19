The first president and former head of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, manages assets worth at least $8 billion. About it says in a study conducted by the association of investigative journalists OCCRP together with the Kazakhstani publications Kloop and Vlast.

According to the authors of the investigation, during his tenure as president, Nazarbayev founded four charitable foundations. We are talking about the Nazarbayev Fund, the Nursultan Nazarbayev Fund, the Demeu Fund and the Elbasy Fund. Journalists claim that the ex-president continues to secretly manage them to this day.

The list of assets held by these funds includes banks in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, TV channels, hotels, malls, factories, warehouses, a private jet worth over $100 million, a golf course, bonds, cash and a number of less noteworthy objects, including a pasta factory and a landscaping company.

The investigation explains that formally, the multi-billion dollar assets do not belong to Nazarbayev, but directly to the funds, however, the authors note, the politician controls them as the founder of these organizations. It is he who makes the final decisions on the operation of funds, including the sale or transfer of assets.

The authors of the investigation turned to the press secretary of the ex-president, but he refused to answer questions from journalists. So did three of the four charitable foundations. The latter organization replied that the assets do not bring profit to the politician, since the fund finances charitable institutions named after Nazarbayev.

Earlier it became known that in Kazakhstan they began collecting signatures for the removal of immunity from the first president of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The first head of state and his family are under lifelong protection, they cannot be detained, arrested, deprived of money and property, according to the law “On the first president”, adopted in 2000. The petition was signed by more than 3,000 people.

In early January, mass protests broke out in Kazakhstan due to the increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. Soon, the protesters demanded the resignation of the government, re-elections, as well as the lustration of people from the entourage of former President Nazarbayev.