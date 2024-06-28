A Finnish study, published in the journal Psychopathologyshows that people are commonly given misleading information about depression. According to researchers, inaccurate information makes it harder for people to understand the causes of their distress.

The Importance of Providing Accurate Information About Depression

Most psychiatric diagnoses are purely descriptive. For example, a diagnosis of depression is only a description of the various psychological symptoms, not the cause. However, depression is often defined as a disorder that causes bad mood and other symptoms.

Researchers describe this as a form of circular reasoning, meaning that psychiatric diagnoses are often discussed in a circular manner, as if describing the causes of symptoms. This makes it difficult for people to understand their own distress.

“Depression should be considered a similar diagnosis to headache. Both are medical diagnoses, but neither explains what causes the symptoms. Like headache, depression is a description of a problem that can have many different causes. A diagnosis of depression does not explain the cause of depressed mood any more than a diagnosis of headache explains the cause of head pain,” says Jani Kajanoja, a postdoctoral researcher and physician specializing in psychiatry at the University of Turku in Finland.

This misconception is also perpetuated by mental health professionals, a recent study from the University of Turku and the Helsinki University of the Arts shows.

In the study, the researchers analyzed public information on depression, provided by major international health organizations.

The researchers selected the websites of English-language organizations whose information on depression was the most influential according to search engine results. Organizations included the World Health Organization (WHO), the American Psychiatric Association (APA), the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom, and Harvard and Johns Hopkins universities, among others.

Most organizations described depression on their websites as a disorder that causes symptoms and/or explains what causes the symptoms, even though this is not the case. None of the organizations presented the diagnosis as a pure description of the symptoms, as would have been correct.

“Presenting depression as a uniform disorder that causes depressive symptoms is circular reasoning that clouds our understanding of the nature of mental health problems and makes it more difficult for people to understand their distress,” says Kajanoja.

The researchers suggest that the problem could be caused by cognitive biases.

“People seem to have a tendency to think that a diagnosis is an explanation even when it isn’t. It is important that professionals do not reinforce this misunderstanding with their communication, but instead help people understand their condition,” says professor and neuropsychologist Jussi Valtonen from the Helsinki University of the Arts.

Link between depression and breast cancer mortality in women

A new study presented at the 2024 European Psychiatric Association Congress sheds light on the significant impact of depression on survival rates and quality of life for women diagnosed with breast cancer. This study, led by a team of researchers in Russia, conducted a comprehensive analysis of existing research on the prevalence and impact of depression in breast cancer patients.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women and a leading cause of death globally and in the EU. It is estimated that one in 11 women in the EU-27 will develop breast cancer before the age of 74. The psychological impact of breast cancer is well documented, and previous studies have estimated that, globally, 32% of breast cancer patients also live with depression.

Despite improvements in breast cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment, patients are still not adequately screened for mental health conditions and often do not receive adequate support.

Key findings of the study include:

•The study found a wide range in the reported prevalence of depression among breast cancer patients, ranging from 4.5% to 38% across studies.

Research highlights a significant correlation between depression and mortality, with studies indicating:

•50% increased risk of all-cause mortality in patients with depression compared to non-depressed patients with stage I-III breast cancer.

•2-2.5-fold increase in breast cancer-specific and all-cause mortality in patients with early-stage cancer (stage I and II) and depression

.

•2.5 times greater risk of death within 8 to 15 years for women with nonmetastatic breast cancer and mild to moderate depressive symptoms after surgery compared with those with minimal or no depressive symptoms.

Overall, the study concludes that both depression and anxiety can negatively impact survival rates and reduce the quality of life of breast cancer patients.

Dr. Ruslan A. Starostin, oncologist and breast surgeon at Druzhkov Clinic LLC, Kazan, Russia, said: “Cancer, depression and anxiety disorders are closely related. Our task is therefore to identify the presence of mental disorders in patients at the time of initial diagnosis of breast cancer to start treatment as soon as possible, because the quality of life and overall survival of patients are extremely important.”

Svetlana V. Kuzmina, professor of psychiatry at the Department of Psychiatry and Medical Psychology, Kazan State Medical University, Russia, said: “The mental health of breast cancer patients deserves such attention since a malignant disease can have a negative impact on mental well-being.” -being, treatment adherence and quality of life In the context of our study, we also hope to reduce the burden of the disease on the daily lives of patients and their environment.”

Ilgiz G. Gataullin, professor of the Department of Oncology, Radiology and Palliative Medicine at the Kazan State Medical Academy, Russia, added: “There are no universal methods for screening for this mental health condition yet. It is likely that psychotherapy and antidepressant treatment can reduce the risk of psychological distress, but more research is needed in this area.”

“These findings highlight the critical need for routine depression screening for breast cancer patients at the time of diagnosis, an integrated approach to treatment that includes the involvement of mental health professionals and, above all, increased awareness about the impact of breast cancer on mental health and mental health. the need for open communication together with early intervention,” explains Dr Julian Beezhold, secretary general of the European Psychiatric Association.

How to Diagnose and Manage Depression in Teens

How to diagnose and manage depression in adolescents? A new review published in the CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) aims to help primary care physicians address this increasingly common, yet underreported, condition in adolescents.

“Although more than 40% of people with depression experience onset before adulthood, depression remains undetected in many adolescents in Canada and most go untreated,” writes Dr. Daphne Korczak, a psychiatrist at the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and the University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, with co-authors. “Doctors consistently report a lack of confidence in their ability to care for adolescents with depression.”

The prevalence of depression in adolescents increases with age and is linked to poorer physical and mental health in adulthood. Pre-pandemic estimates were that depression affected 13%-15% of adolescents, but a recent study found that about 1 in 4 young people had symptoms of depression during the pandemic.

The review is based on the latest evidence and clinical practice guidelines from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Key topics:

Diagnosis: Irritability and sad or depressed mood, tiredness, sleep disturbances, reduced pleasure in activities and difficulty concentrating in adolescents may indicate depression.

Screening: Although more research is needed on universal screening for adolescent depression in primary care, it may be appropriate in some cases. Clinicians should use a validated screening tool and recognize that screening is not a substitute for a diagnostic evaluation.

Management : A multifaceted approach is needed that may include health behavior intervention, psychotherapy, and medications, as well as management of underlying stressors.

More than 60% of adolescents with major depressive disorder (MDD) also have at least one other mental health disorder, such as anxiety, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and learning disabilities. This can make it more difficult to diagnose and treat depression, as some symptoms overlap and physical health conditions can mimic symptoms of depression.

“Depression is an increasingly common but treatable condition among adolescents. Primary care physicians and pediatricians are well positioned to support first-line assessment and management of depression in this group, helping patients regain health and function,” the authors write.

They say future research is needed to address unanswered questions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on depression, whether universal screening improves outcomes, and how to best personalize depression treatment to optimize its effectiveness.