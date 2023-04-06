FromAndrew Schmid close

Pro-Russian espionage in Berlin? Cyber ​​attacks on the Development Ministry were followed by a drone incident. The FDP criticizes the SPD-led department.

Berlin – Pro-Russian hackers are currently apparently targeting the Federal Development Ministry. Recently there have been several attacks on the federal government’s Ukraine platform. The Ministry maintains a website on participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine. The attack began a few hours after the official launch of the new website. It lasted several hours – but according to a ministry spokesman, it was averted. According to information from Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA However, further attacks followed, two on Tuesday (April 4th) alone.

Cyber ​​attack on Ministry of Development: Ukraine platform attacked

The Ukraine platform is intended to be the contact point for everyone who wants to get involved in the reconstruction and network aid organizations, companies and initiatives. The FDP development politician Christoph Hoffmann describes the attacks as “inhuman”. Hoffmann is Deputy Chairman of the Bundestag Committee for Economic Cooperation and Development. He stated: “This type of hybrid warfare is totally unacceptable because it hits institutions that take responsibility for people in need.”

Christoph Hoffmann has been a member of the German Bundestag since 2017. He is the de facto head of the Committee on Economic Cooperation and Development and a member of the parliamentary group Ukraine. © IMAGO/Felix Zahn

called Hoffmann Merkur.de yet another espionage threat. A drone has been flying around the Development Ministry’s properties “for weeks”. It is “most likely” Russian espionage. When asked, the SPD-led ministry said there was no systematic use of drones. A spokeswoman only confirmed one drone incident on March 29 and said: “The ministry has no knowledge of any espionage attempts by a drone.”

Drone over the German ministry – “When will the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution wake up?”

Hoffmann criticized that the ministry had little or nothing to counter the drone. “It is shameful that our services are unable to capture this drone. Do I have to bring the safety nets myself? When will the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution wake up?”

Other public bodies in the Federal Republic are now also affected by attacks. The Mirror reported about “pro-Russian cyber attacks” on several ministries and the police. Servers were flooded with an artificially generated mass of calls until they collapsed under the load. Attacks on German authorities have increased recently.

There were also more attacks within the EU. Most of them from Russia, as the Austrian MEP Lukas Mandl (ÖVP) told us: “An EU special committee has determined that 60 percent of the hybrid attacks came from Putin-Russia even before the conventional war began.” Mandl’s conclusion: “We live in times of hybrid warfare.” (as)