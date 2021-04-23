Information about a possible change of the leader of the “Fair Russia – For the Truth” party was denied. On Friday, April 23rd, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the leader of the political force Sergei Mironov.

“This is a fake, informational stuff. This is not true, ”said a spokesman for the press service.

Earlier in the media there was information that in the summer the current co-chairman Zakhar Prilepin may become the leader of the party instead of Mironov, while Mironov allegedly intends to go to the elections to the State Duma in a single-mandate constituency in St. Petersburg. A source close to the party’s leadership confirmed this information, noting that the issue is “being seriously discussed.”

The A Just Russia – For Truth party was created in 2021 on the basis of A Just Russia, Patriots of Russia and the For Truth party of the writer Zakhar Prilepin.