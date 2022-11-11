Home page World

Of: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

The crime program Åsted Norge published a photo of a teddy bear found at the crime scene. © Screenshot Facebook @Åsted Norge

A Norwegian crime show was looking for clues about a man who was found dead in Norway years ago. A trail leads to Germany.

Oslo — It may be one of the most mysterious deaths in Norway: Many years ago, in 1992, hunters found the remains of a young man in Norway’s Hardangervidda National Park. For a long time, the officials puzzled over what had happened to the dead man. Now the Norwegian program “Åsted Norge”, where viewers can help the police solve criminal cases, has brought up the case again. One trail leads to Germany.

Norway is still puzzling over the death of the “Teddy Bear Man”

The unknown dead man is also known in Norway as the “Teddy Bear Man”, original: “Teddybjørn-mannen”. At the time, the police found a teddy bear near the body, among other things. The stuffed animal was very old and had already been patched in numerous places. The reported about it picture. Since the dead man had taken him with him on his hike, it must have been of personal importance to him. The criminal program published pictures of the teddy bear in a Facebook video, among other things:

The case remains a mystery to this day. Nobody knows who the dead man is or how he died. Since the man’s body was very slim, it was even assumed that it was a woman’s corpse. Only a DNA test brought information about the sex.

“Teddy bear man” found dead in Norway: clue leads investigators to Germany

According to the picture to Germany: In addition to the teddy bear, the police also had a soda powder from the brand “Dr. Oetker” and a poncho from “Wäfo” for backpackers. It is assumed that the man probably bought the poncho in Hamburg from “Globetrotter” or in Munich from “Schuster” before his death.

After the case was once again rolled up on “Åsted Norge” and the program asked for help from the population, further information from the picture according to a spectator reported with a hint. She therefore claimed that she had seen a German talk show with talk show host Jürgen Fliege in 1998 that could be relevant. In it, a woman said that her son was missing in Norway. But Fliege could not remember the program, nor could it be found in the archive. The case of the dead man in Norway initially remains a mystery. (na)

In Germany, too, a case has been a mystery for a long time: there has been no trace of Rebecca Reusch from Berlin for exactly three years, and the family does not give up hope. The backpacker Oliver Heise has been missing since his trip to Gran Canaria, the backpacker disappeared just one day after his arrival. Now investigators reach 13 clues.