Informers Johan Remkes (VVD) and Wouter Koolmees (D66) will mainly try to seek cooperation with the PvdA and GroenLinks in the upcoming formation talks with the current coalition parties. The duo just said this during a press conference.

The two left-wing parties will be able to provide input, according to Remkes, with which the informants say they want to “radiate that the process is open”. According to them, other parties in the House of Representatives will not be excluded.

It is unclear whether the GroenLinks and the PvdA will accept this invitation. The two left-wing parties, which have been excluded from the talks because they refuse to join each other in a new coalition to be formed, have repeatedly stated that they do not want to negotiate in advance on support for a new cabinet. The left-wing duo also sees nothing in the possible supply of ministers. “For the PvdA there is no role whatsoever in the formation of this cabinet,” said party leader Liliane Ploumen last week. “Not in negotiations, not in providing ministers.”

Remkes and Koolmees will start negotiations on Wednesday after being appointed as informants by the House of Representatives the day before.

This article is also part of our live blog: Informants want to seek collaboration with PvdA and GroenLinks

