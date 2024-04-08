Informants speak separately with BBB, VVD and PVV

On Monday, VVD, BBB and PVV will speak with informants Richard van Zwol and Elbert Dijkgraaf. The parties have separate agreements with the informants. NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt does not have an appointment on Monday, which already took place on Thursday.

Prior to her appointment on Monday morning, Van der Plas said she understood that individual conversations were taking place today. “About what you want, without causing a discussion” and then “bringing everything back together”. This is a “new step” in the formation, according to Van der Plas.

The parties will discuss finances on Monday. Van der Plas calls today “no more exciting day than any other day”.