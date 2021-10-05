A former Facebook employee claims that Big Tech knew of the damage its apps do to democracy and the mental health of teenagers around the world, but did not take the necessary steps to solve the problem because it “prefers profit over safety” users.

Frances Haugen, a 37-year-old data analyst who worked at the company between 2019 and May this year, had first leaked the information to the Wall Street Journal, which published reports on the matter in September, without disclosing the informant’s name. Now, in an interview with 60 Minutes, on the American broadcaster CBS, she revealed her identity and gave more information.

Last month, her lawyers filed complaints with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the body responsible for regulating financial markets. “What I saw on Facebook several times was that there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. And Facebook has repeatedly chosen to optimize for its own interests, like making more money,” Haugen told 60 Minutes.

Realizing these problems, the data analyst decided to copy files from Facebook’s internal research that would show that Big Tech was lying in its public discourse that it takes steps against incitement to hatred and violence and dissemination of false information on the platform.

In one of the documents released by Haugen, the company admits “it has evidence from a variety of sources that hate speech, divisive political speech and misinformation on Facebook and the app family are affecting societies around the world.” In an interview with 60 Minutes, Haugen said the root of the problem was a change Facebook made in 2018 to its algorithms, which interfered with the app’s news feed and optimized the content that generates engagement or reaction.

“But (the company’s) research itself showed that this content is hateful, it causes division, it is polarizing, it is easier to inspire people to be angry than to feel other emotions,” said the informant. “Facebook realized that if they change the algorithm to be more secure, people will spend less time on the site, click fewer ads, and (the company) will make less money.”

One example of app-driven ethnic violence was the 2018 genocide in Myanmar, when the military used the platform to start a wave of violence. Haugen said Facebook changed the system for the 2020 US elections to reduce the spread of false information, but only temporarily. Although Big Tech claims that some of the security systems were maintained after the presidential election, Facebook was used in organizing the invasion of the Capitol in January.

The data analyst says she had been assigned to a division called Civic Integrity, which worked on election-related risks, including fake news. However, after the elections in the United States, the sector was dissolved. “It was the moment when I thought, ‘I don’t think they’re really willing to invest what needs to be invested to prevent Facebook from being dangerous,'” Haugen argued.

Instagram and the damage to teenagers’ self-esteem

Documents leaked by the informant also show that an internal Facebook study found that 13.5% of teenagers interviewed said that Instagram intensifies suicidal thoughts, and 17% reported that the application makes eating disorders worse.

“And what’s extremely tragic is that Facebook’s own research says that as these young women start consuming this eating disorder content, they get more and more depressed. And it really makes them use the app more. And so, they end up in this feedback loop, where they hate their bodies more and more,” criticized Haugen.

In a note sent to 60 Minutes, Facebook denied that it does not take steps to prevent the spread of dangerous content in its applications. “Every day our teams must balance protecting the right of billions of people to express themselves openly with the need to keep our platform safe and positive. We continue to make significant improvements to combat the spread of inaccurate information and harmful content. To suggest that we encourage inappropriate content and don’t do anything is simply not true,” said Big Tech.

Last week, the US Senate Consumer Protection Subcommittee held a hearing with Facebook’s global head of security, Antigone Davis, who noted that children under 13 are not allowed to open accounts in the company’s apps and noted that only 0 .5% of adolescents interviewed in an internal survey associated their “suicidal ideation” with Instagram. Another hearing on the topic is scheduled for this Tuesday (5), and Haugen is expected to attend.

Due to the controversy aroused by the Wall Street Journal reports, Big Tech last week announced the suspension of an Instagram version aimed at children under 13 it was developing.