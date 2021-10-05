During the hearing, Frances Haugen reiterated information she had revealed to the American press and called for “Congressional action”| Photo: EFE/EPA/Jabin Botsford

During a hearing at the US Senate’s Subcommittee on Trade for Consumer Protection, data analyst Frances Haugen asked this Tuesday (5) the creation of legal mechanisms for regulating Facebook and other social media, to prevent the spread of content harmful to democracy and the mental health of adolescents.

Haugen worked at the company between 2019 and May this year and leaked information to the Wall Street Journal that would show that Facebook is aware of the damage caused by its applications, but does not take the necessary steps to resolve these problems, contrary to what it preaches in public statements . Afterwards, Haugen revealed his identity and gave more information about the matter to the program 60 Minutes, from the American broadcaster CBS.

“Congress action is needed. They will not resolve this crisis without your help,” Haugen told senators on Tuesday. “Facebook’s products harm children, fuel division and undermine our democracy. The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but it won’t make the necessary changes because it has put its astronomical profits before people.”

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Haugen had reported that the root of the problem was a change Facebook made in 2018 to its algorithms, which interfered with the app’s news feed and optimized the content that generates engagement or reaction. An internal survey by Facebook itself would have shown that “this content is hateful, divisive and polarizing,” Haugen pointed out.

In addition, the leaked documents by the informant showed that an internal Facebook study found that 13.5% of the teenagers interviewed said that Instagram intensifies suicidal thoughts and 17% reported that the app makes eating disorders worse.

“The documents I provided to Congress prove that Facebook has repeatedly misled the public about what its own investigation reveals about the safety of children, the effectiveness of its artificial intelligence and its role in spreading divisive and extremist messages,” said Haugen the senators, who criticized the company for the insider’s revelations and said that CEO Mark Zuckerberg “prefers sailing” to taking responsibility.