In the country with the lowest minimum wage in the region, dealing with the death of a relative can ruin a family. But it is the same country in which informality and illegal businesses have conquered the economy, also in hospital morgues. Grieving family members are approached by what some call “briefcase funeral homes” and others, more descriptively, “vultures.” The impossibility of paying for a basic funeral service, which today is around between 250 and 400 dollars for the cheapest —about 60 months of income for the majority of pensioners in Venezuela— has opened the way for those who offer without licenses and greater pomp to resolve that complicated trance of saying goodbye to a relative and giving the final disposition to a corpse. Those officially established in the funeral business have been forced to tighten their belts in a country whose economy has shrunk by a third in less than a decade.

“The costs have adapted to the situation in the country, the same protocols are no longer followed,” says Luis Mora, owner of a funeral home in western Caracas with decades of service. By protocols, Mora mentions the escort cars for the procession, the floral arrangements, the cafeteria during the wake and the publication of obituaries, since in Venezuela newspapers no longer circulate. One of the most visible faces of informality is the use of vehicles of any kind to transport corpses to the crematorium or cemetery. One June morning in Petare, a man was cleaning an old ranchera that he adapted to offer the service. They also make pickup truck adaptations for these purposes. The man was cleaning the vehicle a few steps from a small, established funeral home that had its employees sitting around doing nothing. Almost a month without receiving a deceased.

A chapel inside a funeral home in the Petare neighborhood. gaby oraa

Death might seem like a business without casualties, but in the sector they point out that informal competition has hit them. The enormous migration of Venezuelans in recent years, reaching almost 20% of the population and continuing, has also dwarfed the country. “We are not doing the services, the clandestines are doing them,” denounces Jorge Villalobos, president of the Professional Association of the Funeral Industry. He identifies clandestines as any vehicle whose rear seats were removed to fit a coffin and that travels with a group of chairs tied to the roof to organize an express wake at the deceased’s home. “This has significantly affected all funeral companies across the country with a drop of no less than 50% of services.” Villalobos points out that those who are engaged in this business must have licenses to transport chemical substances and also contracts for the disposal of pathological waste, in addition to having personnel trained in thanatopraxia.

In practice, the rules are relaxed. Luis Rivas attends a funeral home in Petare, a huge neighborhood in Caracas, which has a chapel for farewells or posthumous tributes. The room has a wooden urn in the center and a crucified Christ in the background that, he warns, can be unscrewed if it is a service for evangelicals, increasingly in Venezuela. In his long career in the industry, he has had to prepare dead bodies and he assures that it is not a complicated matter, “beyond injecting formaldehyde into the stomach to protect the organs.” The hardest thing these days is getting it, it seems. The company began to organize social days in hospitals where they distribute arepas or medical supplies to those who accompany a patient in the precarious emergency rooms of the city. “We don’t do it to look for clients, but if we get one, fine. Because there are people who don’t even have enough for breakfast, how can they have enough to bury a dead person”.

Wooden coffins in a funeral home in Petare. gaby oraa

regulations

The situation of informality has prompted a legislative movement in several municipalities of the country to reorganize the sector. A few days ago, the Caracas City Hall approved a new ordinance, after a process of discussions and registration of companies and vehicles dedicated to this service. According to data from the South Cemetery, 176 floats suitable for the transfer of the deceased in the capital were registered. The new norm incorporates rates for the maintenance of the cemeteries, in particular the General del Sur Cemetery, which, although it is patrimony of the nation, has been seriously affected by years of lack of maintenance and vandalism. “There is still space and we are working on the construction of new vaults in abandoned spaces. We can build between 200 and 500 new vaults a month to meet the demand and the niche sector is also being rearranged to have some 2,150 spaces for people who do not have resources, ”explains Marlin Prado, general manager of Cementerio del Sur. They also seek to regulate services in private funeral homes and create a low-cost municipal one. “According to the situation in the country, attention must be optimized, so that users are not affected financially.”

In this esplanade of more than 200 hectares and almost 150 years of history, packed with tombstones, pantheons of families of famous people and religious images, a narrow bend in a terrace could be used to raise one of these vaults, says one of the gravediggers who it is searched maintaining piecework graves. “With 15 blocks you can make one for an angel (a child) and with 50 for an adult,” says the man who he prefers not to identify himself.

Two bodies are transferred in a hearse in the neighborhood of Catia. gaby oraa

The official does not report the price of burials in the place -because she says she is not authorized- but assures that they allow them to generate their own income, are accessible to the public and have been anchored to the petro, the cryptocurrency created by Nicolás Maduro that governs some taxes in the country and which in theory should fluctuate according to the price of a barrel of oil, but which the Government maintains fixed. A burial in this public cemetery can cost around $240. In a private one, the cost shoots up to over a thousand dollars, just for the price of a plot to dig the grave, without counting the costs of the funeral and burial. For this reason, for most Venezuelans, cremation is the only option, since it reduces costs by less than half and, therefore, some municipalities give financial contributions for these funerals to families without resources.

Aura Piñera has been working for five years at a kiosk with a photocopier and scanner near the forensic medicine headquarters in Caracas. “There are those who can pay it and those who cannot pay it and funeral homes practically offer themselves to the highest bidder. Here I have seen people who spend up to two weeks going around here waiting to raise the money to bury their deceased”, says the woman, who assures that she also provides a “social service”, preaching the Bible to those who go in the middle of the mourning to make a copy for paperwork. “During the pandemic, there were queues of people here, also when they carry out operations that can result in 30 deaths in one day and 90 accumulate on a weekend, but they are not doing so much anymore,” says Pereira, referring to the incursions that the police make in popular sectors that in many cases end in extrajudicial executions that have been denounced by victims, NGOs and international organizations and place the country among those with the highest police lethality. She says it on a silent and too slow Friday morning, in which the employees of the funeral homes watch the time go by in the surroundings of the main morgue of the city.

The South Cemetery in Caracas, on June 3, 2023. gaby oraa

