About two years ago, Bárbara Fregoso had a worked in a pawnshop, where he worked for almost a year.

Although he had benefits, the Low salary and her work hours from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. were not convenient for her, as she wanted to spend more time with her two daughters.

Therefore, he decided to resign and work on your own. Now he helps his dad to place credits and earns by commission, although he has no benefits, that is, work informally.

“Of course a formal job It has its advantages due to the benefits, but for me earning more money and being able to be at home with my daughters is much better than that. For now, a formal job is not an option for me,” said Barbara.

Like her, 5,615 people in Jalisco joined from one quarter to the next to the informal work, that is to say, that in their work they are not registered with the IMSS and lack legal benefits.

In July-September of this year there were 1 million 884 thousand 8 people employed in the Jalisco informality5 thousand 615 more than the million 878 thousand 393 of April-June, according to data from the National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENOE), of the Inegi.

Christian Sánchez Jaúregui, professor at the Institute of Public Policies, of the University Center of Administrative Economic Sciences (CUCEA), of the University of Guadalajara, stressed that there is a lack of quality jobs in the State.

“Every year there are more young people entering the working marketbut more quality jobs are not generated, because even if they have benefits, the salaries are precarious or do not offer opportunities for growth,” he said.

This, in the long run, brings negative impacts because it makes the State uncompetitive and with a low-skilled market.

Entrepreneurs have estimated that one of the incentives for many young people to work informally -which has made it difficult for many companies to fill formal vacancies- has been the schedule flexibility.

According to the ENOE, of the total number of informal workers in the third quarter of the year in Jalisco, 934,678 -50 percent of the total- work between 35 and 48 hours a week, that is, 6 to 8 hours a day.

Regarding income, 800 thousand 350 informal in the State -42 percent of the total- perceive more than one and up to two minimum wages, that is, between 5 thousand 187 and 10 thousand 372 pesos per month.

Interviewed on the subject, Carlos Villaseñor, president of Coparmex Jalisco, pointed out that despite flexibility, informality has important disadvantages for the worker, such as the lack of benefits and credit history, and the same thing happens with informal businesses and they limit growth. of its workers.

Between two worlds

In the third quarter of the year there were 4 million 23 thousand 627 people employed in Jalisco, considering formal and informal. This is how they are divided:

2,139,619 (53.2%)

in formality.

1,884,008 (46.8%)

in informality.