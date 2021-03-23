Joan Laporta and Ronald Koeman met this Tuesday for 45 minutes at the Camp Nou offices. An informal summit in which Raya Yuste, Barça’s new sports vice president, also participated. Koeman already announced last week that these two weeks of hiatus would be meetings to plan the future.

Many topics on the table. High, low, renewal of Messi, pre-season planning … And proper names. From the most complicated, Haaland; to market options such as Depay, Wijnaldum, Èric García or Kun Agüero himself. On everyone’s lips, also possible casualties such as Neto, Júnior, Umtiti, Matheus, Pjanic or Braithwaite.

The meeting did not pass the hour, But Laporta and Koeman plan to see each other in depth in the coming days to put the master lines of the 2021-22 project black on white. A project that, except for a capital surprise, will lead the Dutch coach.