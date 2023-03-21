An informal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping began in the Kremlin, as reported by the press service of the Russian leader on March 20.

The motorcade of the President of the People’s Republic of China arrived at the presidential residence. He was met by the commandant of the Moscow Kremlin Sergei Udovenko and escorted to the office of the first building of the Kremlin. There, Xi Jinping and Putin held face-to-face talks. After them, an informal networking over dinner was planned.

“Dear Mr. Chairman! Dear friend! Welcome to Russia, to Moscow. I am glad to have the opportunity to personally congratulate you on your re-election as the head of the Chinese state. This became possible due to the fact that the Chinese people and their representatives appreciated your work over the previous decades,” the Russian leader greeted Mr. Xi Jinping.

In response, the Chinese President recalled that he always calls the President of the Russian Federation his dear friend.

“I am very pleased, at your invitation, to visit Russia again on a state visit, especially immediately after my next re-election as the chairman of the PRC, and I chose Russia as the first country of a foreign visit,” he said.

The Chinese leader noted that exactly 10 years ago, when he first became the chairman of the PRC, he also chose Russia as the first country for his first foreign visit. He arrived in Moscow at the invitation of Putin. On March 20, the plane with the Chinese leader landed at the capital’s Vnukovo-2 airport

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that during the talks, the parties would discuss the most acute and sensitive issues, including the situation in the international arena and relations between the two states, added “Gazeta.Ru”.

On the eve of the visit, the leaders of the countries made statements in the media. Xi Jinping said that his visit is aimed at strengthening friendship, cooperation and peace. In addition, he noted that the current level of relations between the Russian Federation and China was given with difficulty and should be protected. Putin, for his part, also expressed confidence in strengthening the partnership between Russia and China, noting that the visit of the Chinese President to Moscow would contribute to this.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will stay in Moscow until March 22. As Yury Ushakov noted on March 17, Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss sensitive issues related to the international situation. The parties will pay special attention to international and regional issues, and the situation around Ukraine will be touched upon.