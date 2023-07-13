With the “Mujer Infonavit” program, it is expected that close to 9 thousand women workers in the State of Mexico can access preferential loans and at an older age, even up to 75 years, to acquire, improve and renovate their home.

Women in the State of Mexico and in the country, work in unequal conditions, with wages 20% shorter than men and mostly in informal jobs and later join a formal job, for this reason the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers promotes the “Mujer Infonavit” program, informed Dayra Vergara Vargas, state delegate of this organization.

Of 7 million workers In the State of Mexico, more than 56% work informally, which is why there are close to 3 million Infonavit beneficiaries, Vergara said.

It should be noted that as of November 2023, Infonavit extended the age to 70 years to obtain a credit and today for women the age factor was extended to 75 years, indicated the state delegate.

With “Mujer Infonavit”, all people who legally identify themselves as women can obtain a bonus of 20 points in the prequalification to obtain a loan, so the beneficiaries will only need 1,060 points to access a home purchase loan or payment of liabilities, without this bonus the score is 1,080 for men.

During 2022, in the State of Mexico, Infonavit granted 8 thousand 491 financings to Mexican women; while this year, as of June 18, the Institute has granted 3,848 loans to Mexican women, said Dayra Vergara.

This both to acquire a traditional credit, second credit, build or improve your home and even to bring to Infonavit debts from other banks with much lower rates than private banks in debts that can go from 9 thousand pesos to 2 million 550 thousand pesos, enumerated the state delegate of the institute.

