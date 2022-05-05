Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With the objectives of putting the working class first and protecting their family economy, and to significantly contribute to the pact announced yesterday to contain the increase in inflation, the Institute of the National Fund for Housing for Workers (Infonavit) it will not increase the interest rates of its credit products during the remainder of this administration.

In this way, the credits granted by the Institute will continue to maintain the lowest interest rates in the mortgage market, in a range of 1.91 percent to 10.45 percent, depending on the salary level of its accredited and accredited and benefiting the workers who earn less income.

This will allow families that obtain a loan not to be impacted by additional pressure on monthly payments for mortgage payments, and will help ensure that future monthly payment expectations do not increase.

Read more: Enough of violence!: journalists

The Infonavit fixed this level of interest rates from mid-2021, with the launch of the New Credit Scheme in Pesos, which will be maintained until the end of the six-year term, in 2024.

Additionally, to protect the economy of families, the Institute determined in January of this year that the increase in credits denominated in Times Minimum Salary (VSM) for this 2022 would be less than the salary increase (22%) and the UMA (7.3%). ).

In this way, the Board of Directors of the Institute, in an exercise of collaborative and responsible tripartism, approved an adjustment mechanism for 2022 through which an increase of only 4.99 percent was applied to the monthly installments and balances of the financing originated in VSM, thus avoiding the impact of inflation.