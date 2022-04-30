inside the system formal work in Mexicothere are some tools that gives us belonging to a security system, in the case of Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS)this allows your work weeks to be quoted so that you can access various benefits, be it medical services, a savings account for old age, as well as being able to quote a loan to buy a house.

This mortgage credit system adds the weeks used together with other characteristics established by the Institute of the National Fund for Workers’ Housing (Infonavit), which has various programs that allow employees to purchase a home.

However, today many employees are willing to leave their jobs for better or better jobs. best features or system that offered by the corporations with which you work, but can this affect my ability to obtain a home loan? Here we explain.

what about my accumulated Infonavit points while working formally? In addition to changing jobs, some people have chosen to join the world of entrepreneurship, so doubts arise when wanting to know what happens to the points accumulated in your active work period and then stop contributing.

Workers who leave their jobs or are laid off can keep their points that correspond to the items of age, salary and savings in the balance of the Housing Subaccount, as long as they are registered again in the IMSS.

“If you lose your job, as soon as you resume your working life, Infonavit will no longer ask you for a year of seniority to take out a loan, because the rest of your information supports you,” says Carlos Martínez Velázquez, director of Infonavit.

However, the points that correspond to the two-month periods of continuous contribution will be affected, this is because the score generated by an employee is calculated based on their age and salary, savings in the Housing Subaccount and the two-month periods of continuous contribution.

All workers registered in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) They can obtain a mortgage loan through Infonavit as long as they meet a series of requirements.

One of the requirements to apply for a mortgage loan is to achieve accumulate 1,800 pointswhich are quantified based on seven variables that calculate the credit situation of each employee.

Age and salary. A maximum of 235 points can be added.

Amount of savings in the Housing subaccount. You can get up to a maximum of 124 points for this skin.

Quote made continuously. This item can add 191 extra points to the total score.

Hiring type. In its maximum version, it adds 123 Infonavit points.

Employment stability. If the best score is achieved, add 130 points.

Payment behavior of the company. If the company’s rating is perfect, add 129 points.

Context. You can add no more than 243 points.

The first four criteria pay attention to aspects related to the worker himself, while the last three focus on Characteristics of the company in which the worker provides his services. In case you want to quote before Infonavit to request a mortgage loan, it is necessary to take these situations into account.