The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) has a special program little known by workers in the Mexican formal sector that helps reduce the amount of housing credit.

It is in this way that through the program called “Discount for Early Settlement”, Mexican workers who owe only 25% or less of the total credit they requested will be able to access a 50% discount on the balance they need to cover.

Thus, according to what is stated on the official website of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), To know if it can be applied to the Early Settlement Discount, you must follow the following steps:

*Enter My Infonavit Account

*Enter the My Credit section.

*Then to Balances and Movements.

*Finally, to Payment Options.

*There you will see how much you still have to pay, if your credit is eligible for the program and how much you should pay once the 50% discount has been applied.

It should be taken into account that in order to have the 50% discount on the debt of 25% or less of the credit requested from Infonavit, it is necessary You must pay the exact amount in a single payment, in any of the authorized banks, having until the last business day of the month to carry out the financial operation..

Infonavit: the little-known BENEFIT that will make you PAY MUCH LESS for your HOUSE/Photo: Infonavit

Before applying for the Early Settlement Discount, take the following into account:

*Remember that the information is updated monthly, so if your credit was not eligible for the Early Settlement Discount when you checked, we recommend that you check again starting on the 10th of the following month.

*If you pay less than the amount indicated with the discount, the money will be credited to the total balance of the credit, without applying this benefit.

*If you pay more than the amount indicated with the discount, this benefit will be applied to you, but there is no refund of surpluses.

*If you pay 100% of the debt without considering the amount indicated with the discount, there will no longer be a way to apply the Early Settlement Discount benefit.

Infonavit: the little-known BENEFIT that will make you PAY MUCH LESS for your HOUSE/Photo: Freepik

Finally, it should not be lost sight of that this Infonavit benefit does not apply to the following credits:

“Infonavit Total, Infonavit Total AG, Mejoravit, Arrendavit, Tu Casa es Possible, ConstruYO, Trusts, Second Credit, Fulfill Account, Crediterreno, credits benefited from the Shared Responsibility program before May 2022 and credits that are granted in payments ( ministrations), so they are not 100% exercised”, it is indicated on the website of the Mexican Institute.