The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) made it known this sunday march 12 the ways in which you can distinguish a fake manager and avoid falling into some kind of fraud.

For example, according to Infonavit, a fake manager could use any of the following phrases:

“Don’t let them tell you lies, they can give you your savings beforehand.”

“I give you your credit in cash, you only give me a percentage.”

“I’ll check your savings, I just need this information.”

“Share me photos of your documents to make your process faster.”

To avoid falling into any fraud of this type, the Institute tells you how to take care of your savings from false managers.

As there are many unofficial or legitimate sites, they ask you to visit only these pages: