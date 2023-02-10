This Thursday, February 9, the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) He reported that from today, the accredited who still have their financing denominated in Times Minimum Wage (VSM) may convert it to pesosthrough the Universal Shared Responsibility Window.

Infonavit recalled that the program is permanent and offers the following benefits:

Elimination of annual adjustments linked to the increase in the minimum wage and the Measurement and Update Unit (UMA)

Fixed interest rates between 1.0% and 10.45%, depending on the monthly income of the borrower

Balance and fixed monthly payments during the life of the credit

The employer’s contribution is paid directly to the principal amount of the debt, in the event that the borrower has a current employment relationship

Thanks to this, those who are accredited and who convert their VSM credit to pesos obtain the certainty of when they will finish paying their financing and exactly how much they will pay each month.

“It should be noted that, from 2019 to the end of 2022, the Institute benefited 966,365 people with the conversion of their credits, which represented discounts to the balance equivalent to more than 74,900 million pesos,” they said in a statement.

What do I need to convert my credit?

Enter My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx)

Choose the My Credit tab and then Shared Responsibility

Enter the state and zip code of the residence

Review and compare the different conversion options offered by the program

Confirm the process and save the Welcome Letter with the amount of the new monthly payment

If you want advice on this program or to know the details of the financing, you can go to My Infonavit Account or call Infonatel at 800 008 3900.

