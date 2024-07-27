One of the biggest dreams that all people have is to buy their own house, so if you are one of them, you will be interested in knowing how you can fulfill it with the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit).

According to the official website of the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit), In order to have access to a housing loan, workers in the Mexican formal sector must accumulate at least 1,080 points..

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

It is worth mentioning, at this point, that among the factors that the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit) takes into account to assign the points are: age, salary and savings in the Housing Subaccount that each worker has.

It is worth noting, at this point, that with the new scoring system, regardless of your income level or the type of work you do, you will more quickly achieve the points necessary to obtain your loan and buy your house. Also, it should not be overlooked that now only 6 months of continuous contributions are required.

Infonavit puts the house of your dreams within your reach with these steps/Photo: Freepik

Now, if you want to know if you have the minimum score required to apply for a loan from the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit), enter the My Infonavit Account page and go to the “Prequalification and points” section. In this section you must enter your Social Security Number and date of birth to access your information..

In this regard, if you have the required points to apply for your loan, you will also be able to see the amount that could be granted to you in financing to buy your house. The portal will ask you for authorization to conduct an investigation of your credit history that you can accept or reject, but it is important that you know that the amount of credit that is granted to you also depends on this information. That is, if we cannot check your status with the Credit Bureau, the amount of credit that we grant could be lower.

Infonavit puts the house of your dreams within your reach with these steps/Photo: Freepik

On the other hand, if you do not have enough points, the system will give you the reasons for the rejection by the Mexican agency.