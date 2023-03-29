Through a press release, the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) reported that they have new options for beneficiaries who are abroad can pay your dues of the mortgage credits.

Infonavit indicated that it joined Solopina remittance network with which it has an alliance so that payments can be received for housing loans from Mexicans who they live abroad.

through the Infonavit Without Borders Programthe organization allied itself with five remittance companies, with which around 6 thousand branches at least 43 states of the United States.

Allied remittance companies and means through which they receive payments of Infonavit credits:

Dolex

Maxitransfers

express exchange

Barrel Financial Group

Solopin

Also, with Infonavit Without Bordersthe Institute assumes the cost of the commission for sending the resources to Mexico, either for pay the owner’s credit, that of a family member, partner, or that of a third party.

From January 2019 to February 2023:

More than 516 million 336 thousand pesos have been received in payments through the Infonavit Sin Fronteras program.

10 thousand 338 credits have been paid.

The Institute has assumed more than 10 million 468 thousand pesos in commissions, resources that represent savings for the borrowers.

“To make the payment of your credit or that of a family member or friend, Mexicans living in the United States can go to any of the branches of the participating remittance companies, with the 10-digit number of the credit and make the deposit” , added the Infonavit.

In the same way, he added that if they prefer, they can send resources on the website, through the mobile app of the remittance companies that offer this service virtually.

“Learn everything you need to know about Infonavit credits, procedures and services, simply and clearly in infonavitfacil.mx”, added the agency in its press release.