CDMX.- As of Wednesday, January 3, 2023 officially increased the age and the maximum amount to request a loan in the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), as announced in early October 2022.

The Infonavit beneficiaries may request a loan to buy a house up to the age of 70, five more than the 65 written in the regulations previously. Notably In mid-November, the maximum amount increased to 2,407,347 pesos. to apply for a new or existing home loan. Click on the link if you want to know what is the maximum amount that they lend you.

If you have already started the process at the government agency but want to obtain the new conditions, You must cancel the process and start the registration from scratch.

Infonavit increased the payment term to settle the debt in 42-month home improvement loans; this will give you a cheaper monthly payment. It will also make the service for land more flexible.

Documents to request your credit

If you are thinking of buying a home and consider the best option application for an Infonavit creditit is important that you know the necessary documents to do so.

To start the process you must submit the application for credit registration and an appraisal of the home you want to buy. In addition, you require your birth certificate in original and copy, as well as your current official identification also in original and copy.

It is also important that you provide a copy of the worker’s bank account statement with CLABE (Standardized Interbank Code).

If you opt for a spousal credit, you must also present the spouse’s documents, such as the original and a copy of the marriage certificate, the original and a copy of the certified birth certificate, and the original and a copy of the valid official identification.

If the house that you want to buy it is used and you need to remodel it, it is necessary that you provide a work program and a work budget. If the home already has a current credit with a bank, you must present a letter of proof of the credit balance.

If you plan to use the Hogar a tu Medida program, you must present a certificate of disability indicating the type of condition, be it mental, auditory, visual or motor.

This certificate must be issued by the IMSS, ISSSTE, Ministry of Labor and Social Prevention, or through doctors from the Federal Attorney’s Office or the National System for the Integral Development of the Family, if it is a relative who suffers from the disability.

The official identification that you must present can be your valid voting card, passport, military service card, or professional license.

