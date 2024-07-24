The National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit), through its official social media accounts, announced important information for retirees of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Specifically, it was on the official account of the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit) on the social network X where the Mexican organization reminded the retired people of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) who can access their savings in the Housing Subaccount after they retire from the active labor market.

Under this understanding, according to the official Infonavit website, the following are the requirements to withdraw money from the Housing Subaccount:

+If your savings are in the 1972 – 1992 savings fund, the requirements are:

*Be over 50 years old.

*Have been unemployed for at least one year.

*Have a disability pension resolution, invalidity or severance and old age pension issued by the IMSS, or be retired under a private plan.

*In case of partial disability, it must be equal to or greater than 50%.

+If your savings are in the 1992 Housing Subaccount, the requirements are:

*Be 65 years of age or older.

*Be registered with an Afore.

*Not having a valid Infonavit credit.

*You can request your savings from the Afore in which you are registered or directly from Infonavit.

+If your savings are in the 1997 Housing Subaccount, the requirements are:

*Have a pension opinion under Law 73 issued by the IMSS with an issue date on or after January 12, 2012.

*Not having a valid Infonavit credit.

*If you are in the process of clarification of homonymy, you must have completed it before starting the withdrawal process.

*Remember that in this case you can carry out your procedure at Infonavit or at your Afore.

Infonavit makes an important reminder to IMSS retirees to have a better pension/Photo: Infonavit

However, To withdraw your savings, you must make an appointment from the My Infonavit Account portal or by calling Infonatel at 800 008 3900 from anywhere in the country..

In either case you must provide:

+Your Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC)

+Social Security Number (NSS)

+Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)

Once you have your appointment you must bring the following documents:

+Application number and appointment number.

+Social Security Number (NSS).

+Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC).

+Unique Population Registry Key (CURP).

+Bank account number with CLABE in the name of the applicant, this may be the account in which the IMSS deposits your pension.

+Original and copy of valid official identification with photograph (INE or IFE, Passport, Military ID, Professional ID, Temporary Resident Card, Permanent Resident Card).

+Original and copy of your bank statement with CLABE, no older than two months.

It should be noted that if you have an e.signature issued by the Tax Administration Service (SAT), you can request a refund for your Housing Subaccount 92 and Housing Subaccount 97 from My Infonavit Account without leaving home.