Ciudad Juarez.- The National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit) enabled a new program to help beneficiaries with up to 30 thousand pesos for fix your house.

The program “Home to your measure” grants a benefit of 30 thousand pesos so that beneficiaries, their partners or children with disabilities can make adjustments to the home they occupy.

However, this financial support can only be granted once, but it does not increase the amount of the loan, Infonavit reported.

To apply for the program, you must be up to date with payments and also meet certain requirements: valid identification with original and copy; credit number; original disability certificate; if the disability is of a family member, a certificate must be presented to prove the relationship.

Once the necessary requirements have been met, go to the Infonavit Service Center or the State Delegation where it is located and begin the process.

Apart from that, the Infonavit beneficiaries They can now access a new loan of between 9,461 and 63,073 pesos to refurbish their home.

With Equipa tu casa, which is being implemented instead of the Green Mortgage, the same interest rate will be applied as the mortgage loan, which is between 3.09 percent and 10.45 percent.

The approved amount can be used by workers to purchase household appliances or other environmentally friendly items, so this program seeks to give a boost to formal businesses and national producers.

For this loan, Infonavit worked with the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco)

Servytur) and the Confederation of Industrial Chambers.

Equipping your home is optional, meaning that the borrower can apply for this loan to purchase appliances, floors, coverings, improve water and drainage services, among others.

You can also install lamps, bathroom furniture, air conditioning or incorporate elements that contribute to reducing housing costs and to adapt the facilities to the habitability and accessibility of people with disabilities, he explained.