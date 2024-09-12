Mexico City.- If you are having trouble paying your Infonavit loan or have changed to a lower-paying job, the new “Level Your Payment” program can help.

The goal is for workers to pay no more than 30 percent of their salary.

To this end, the Institute will grant a discount of between 25 and 75 percent on the monthly loan payments, so that they do not exceed 30 percent of the person’s salary. The discount will depend on the income level and will be for a period of up to 12 months, renewable for one more year.

“This program returns the discount (from your salary) to 30 percent. The Ministry of Labor had told us that there were many complaints from formal workers who were deducted 40, 50 and even 60 percent of their salary,” said Carlos Martínez, director general of the Institute, at a press conference yesterday.

During the duration of the program, Infonavit will provide the proportional part that the accredited person will stop paying. Martínez stated that “Level your payment” not only supports those who have fallen behind in their payments, it also considers accredited people who have complied and have an employment relationship, but who currently need a decrease in their monthly payment. For example, it is useful for a worker who changed to a job where he has a lower salary and consequently, the percentage that is deducted to pay the loan increases. Now the limit will be 30 percent. The program aims to help 300 thousand workers. This benefit can be accessed three times during the life of the loan, through the Infonavit website or in person. “Level your payment” respects the monthly payment for one year, as long as the beneficiary complies with his payment. The director commented that, in addition, the beneficiary’s monthly payment will remain fixed regardless of job changes, increases or decreases in salary. To access Nivela tu pago, beneficiaries must have a mortgage-secured loan, which is financed exclusively with Infonavit resources. Those who are employed must be up to date with the loan’s payment, and those who do not have a job must have a maximum of 12 missed payments. In addition, the loan must not be in a legal process. The new program will be available for loans in Times Minimum Wage and in pesos, including loans converted from Shared Responsibility, one year after their conversion.