The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) grants different programs of mortgage credits for employees so they can buy a home, however, the agency presented a new update to know your balance from your phone.

The infonavit has made available to beneficiaries a number so they can check the amount of their balance, savings, payment dates, among other options.

How to check my Infonavit balance by SMS?

You send Social Security number or you credit number to 30900.

or you Next, you will receive a menu with the options that you can consult.

Reply to the message indicating the query you want with one of the keywords indicated in the menu.

This service is available to all users in the country and has the cost of 1.16 (including VAT)for those who have Telcel, Iusacell, Unefón and Movistar companieshowever, it is not available for unlimited plans.

If it is not possible to carry out the procedure through a text message, the Infonavit the Infonatel telephone line is also available through 800 008 3900, with business hours of Monday to Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

How to access Infonavit credit?

First you must gather 1080 points to be able to access one of the different credits offered by the Infonavit, either to buy your own house, apartment or land; or to improve, remodel or expand your own home.

1. Sign up for My Infonavit Account

You will have to enter its official page, click on create account and follow the instructions that the platform indicates. There you will be able to see and make sure of the savings you have in your Housing subaccount.

To register you will need to have on hand:

Social Security Number (SSN)

Your Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)

Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC)

Your email account and

Phone number

2. Infonavit Credit Application

After the first step, you will move on to the second phase that includes the Infonavit credit application. For this you will have to follow six singles steps consisting of the following.

Get prequalified and choose the credit that best suits you

Take the Saber + course to decide better

Make the appraisal request

Credit request

Choice of notary public

Get your credit certificate