The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) announced on July 12 the launch of a new service confirmation of credit proceduresavailable on the Business Portal, for the formalization of housing loans.

This service seeks to ensure that the workers who carry out the credit procedures are who they say they are, mitigating possible identity theft, and providing certainty and security to both workers and employers in the continuity of the procedures.

New computer mechanisms for formalizing credit

Infonavit and the employer may establish computer mechanisms to facilitate and formalize the notice for the Monthly Withholding of the Rightful Employee.

To carry out this activity, it is essential to use the electronic signature of the person who manages the payroll procedures within the company.

Employers have the obligation to be supportive in deducting the salary of their workers who have an Infonavit loan in process. In this article we explain everything you need to know to comply with this obligation.

How to confirm the credit process of your workers?

To comply with your solidarity obligation, you need to confirm the credit process of your workers. Here we’ll explain to you how to do it:

Enter the Infonavit Business Portal. Provide the requested information: Employer Registration Number (NRP), email with which the NRP was registered and password. In the My Procedures menu, select the Credit Procedures option. Enter the worker’s Social Security Number (SSN) and click Continue to start the search. If the worker is carrying out his credit process, the system will show you the following information: SSN, name of the worker, date of application, Infonavit credit number and amount of discount. Confirm your joint and several obligation by clicking on the Aware button and providing your current electronic signature (e.firma). Download the confirmation acknowledgment in “.pdf” format and make sure that your worker also downloads it from their Infonavit account. Once the procedure has been confirmed and the credit formalized, enter the service again and enter your worker’s SSN to download the Discount Withholding Notice.

Recommendations for the proper functioning of the Credit Confirmation service

The Infonavit Business Portal requires that the web services be available for it to function correctly. To verify that the configuration is correct, it is necessary to perform the following steps:

Step 1: go to https://serviciosweb.infonavit.org.mx:8991/firma/api/ocsp

In this step, a tab will be displayed in the web browser that will show the connection status. If a text appears indicating that the connection is possible, there is no problem. If, on the contrary, an error message appears, it is recommended to request help from the systems or IT area to allow access to https://serviciosweb.infonavit.org.mx:8991.

Step 2: go to https://serviciosweb.infonavit.org.mx:8624/AvisosRetencionSocket-web/upload

In this step, you must verify that the connection is possible through a tab, it will show a text that verifies that the connection is possible, otherwise, you will see a message that indicates “An error occurred while consulting the information, please try again later.” If this happens, it is recommended to ask for help from the systems area in the Infonavit web services portal.