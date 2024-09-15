The National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit) implemented the Nivela Tu Pago program with the aim of alleviating the financial burden of all accredited persons who need a reduction in their monthly payment to be able to pay their loan.

He said that this is a program that grants, for a period of 12 months, a discount of 25 to 75 percent to people who are facing difficulties in paying their monthly loan, depending on their income level.

Regardless of whether you are aware or not

In an official statement, Infonavit noted that during the 12 months of the program, the institute will provide the proportional part that the accredited person will not pay, regardless of whether or not he or she is up to date with his or her payments, in order to reduce his or her balance month by month. It indicated that it applies to both loans denominated in Times the Minimum Wage (VSM) and in pesos and can be extended for one more year if requested by the accredited person. In addition, the benefit is available up to three times during the life of the financing.

Fast, easy and from the comfort of your home

To request the Nivela Tu Pago application, accredited persons must enter Mi Cuenta Infonavit (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx) in the “My Credit” section and then click on “Restructuring Request”, where they will find the steps to follow. Another way is to go to the nearest Infonavit Service Center (Cesi), at Teófilo Borunda 7387, with their credit number or Social Security Number (NSS), a valid official identification and the electricity bill corresponding to the credit home.