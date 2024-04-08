In order to make it easier for workers in the Mexican formal sector to purchase a home, the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) has different programs and tools.

And one of the programs of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) that facilitate the purchase of a house for workers is the so-called Early Settlement Discount.

Through the Early Settlement Discount, those Mexican workers who owe only 25% or less of the Infonavit credit may be eligible for a 50% discount on the balance they have left to pay.

In this way, according to what is detailed on the official Infonavit website, to know if it can be applied to the Early Settlement Discount, the following steps must be followed:

*Enter My Infonavit Account

*Enter the My Credit section.

*Then to Balances and Movements.

*Finally, to Payment Options.

*There you will see how much you still have to pay, if your credit is eligible for the program and how much you should pay once the 50% discount has been applied.

For its part, it is worth noting that in order to have the 50% discount on the debt of 25% or less of the credit requested from Infonavit, The exact amount must be paid in a single payment, in any of the authorized banks, with until the last business day of the month to carry out the financial operation..

Infonavit gives 50% DISCOUNT on housing credit | Requirements and limitations/Photo: Infonavit

On the other hand, before requesting the Early Settlement Discount from Infonavit, take the following into account:

*Remember that the information is updated monthly, so if your credit was not eligible for the Early Settlement Discount when you checked, we recommend that you check again starting on the 10th of the following month.

*If you pay less than the amount indicated with the discount, the money will be credited to the total balance of the credit, without applying this benefit.

*If you pay more than the amount indicated with the discount, this benefit will be applied to you, but there is no refund of surpluses.

*If you pay 100% of the debt without considering the amount indicated with the discount, there will no longer be a way to apply the Early Settlement Discount benefit.

Finally, it should not be overlooked that this Infonavit benefit does not apply to the following credits:

-Infonavit Total,

-Infonavit Total AG,

-Mejoravit,

-Arrendavit,

-Your House is Possible,

-Second Credit,

-Meet Account,

-Trusts,

-Build,

-Crediterreno,

-Credits benefited from the Shared Responsibility program before May 2022, and

-Credits that are granted in payments (administrations) so they are not 100% exercised.

Infonavit gives 50% DISCOUNT on housing credit | Requirements and limitations/Photo: Freepik