One of the goals and purposes of people every year is to achieve buy a house of your own, because one of the general reasons for working is to be able to acquire goods that reduce the expenses that people have every day.

Most workers who belong to the formal employment system take advantage of the loan granted by the Institute of the National Fund for Housing for Workers (Infonavit), for being entitled to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Given this, one of the most recurrent doubts witnessed by the beneficiaries is to know how to account for the Institute the amount of credit that they can offer you based on the salary you receive in the company where you work, because it directly impacts the calculation of the credit.

This means that, the higher the income, the credit line to receive will be extended in order to apply for better credit. It is important to remember that the Institute has rules to provide housing loans, among which the balance in points, age and situation before the credit bureau.

Also, employer contributions are a determining factor when establishing what amount they will lend you for buy your home whether new or used, or even to build in case you have your own land.

How your salary works for your Infonavit credit:

3 thousand 500 pesos per month with a loan of 179 thousand 813 pesos

5 thousand pesos per month with a loan of 340 thousand 556 pesos

10 thousand pesos per month with a loan of 449 thousand 533 pesos

15 thousand pesos per month with a loan of 517 thousand 645 pesos

20 thousand pesos per month with a loan of 645 thousand 694 pesos

30 thousand pesos per month with a loan of 975 thousand 352 pesos

40 thousand pesos monthly with 1 million 294 thousand 112 pesos

50 thousand pesos monthly with 1 million 623 thousand 771 pesos

60 thousand pesos monthly with 1 million 950 thousand 704 pesos

70 thousand pesos or more per month with a loan of 2 million 217 thousand 700 pesos

How can I release my Infonavit page?

The Institute of the National Fund for Housing for Workers, has shared the various options offered to beneficiaries so that they can resolve the debts for the payment of their mortgage and so they can release the payments.

“Some of these options are: Total Extension, Payment Protection Fund, Customized Solution, Payment Capacity Opinion, among others,” the institute said in a statement.

Payment capacity opinion

tailored solution

Complete the monthly

payment extension

Slate and new account

In case you want to know more information about the programs, procedures and various credits offered by Infonavit, it is recommended that you visit its portal bit.ly/33vKYfU, or browse their official networks @Infonavit, in this way you will be updated on the adjustments made by the institute.