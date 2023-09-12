On many occasions, employees who have mortgage credit They look for solutions to quickly and easily pay off the home loan, in order to improve their personal finances and release the financing account, However, many do not know how to do it.

Today we will explain how the program of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), called Early Settlement Discount, works and what you need to be able to apply for this support.

According to various sources, this program can be applied if the beneficiary has already paid the 75 percent of the debt originatesl, so you can request support from the organization with this plan. What does it consist of?

Well, if the beneficiary has 75% of the debt paid, then Infonavit will grant a discount from 50 percent to 25 percent of the remaining amount of the mortgage loan debt.

That is, if you acquired a loan for 400 thousand pesos and now you only owe 100 thousand pesos, on that amount, Infonavit will give you a 50 percent discount.

How can I request it?

-Enter My Infonavit Account

-Selection My Credit

-Go to Balances and movements

-Choose the Pay my credit option. If you are eligible for the program, you will know the amount to pay with the discount

Infonavit: Discount for early settlement What is it?

-Print the page with the balance to pay

-Make payment at a bank window, through an electronic transfer (have the 10 digits of the credit number on hand), at authorized establishments or online at My Infonavit Account.

It is important to remember that the Early Settlement Discount Does not apply to credits originated under the following programs:

Infonavit Total

Infonavit Total AG

Mejoravit

Lease

Your House is Possible

BUILD

Trusts

Second Credit

Fulfill Account

Creditland

Credits benefited from the program Shared Responsibility restructured before May 2022

Credits that are granted in payments (ministrations), because they are not 100% exercised.

If you have questions or require more information about the programs participating in this discount, you can also go to the Infonavit offices or call 800 008 3900 to find out if you are eligible for Discount for early settlementto.