The end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 are approaching, and before this, the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), has dedicated itself to modifying a pair of financial products new ones that will seek to meet the needs of the beneficiaries.

These new credits that the Infonavit seek to benefit employees who no longer maintain a active relationship, that is, those who already do not contribute to the Institute and another for the pensioners and retirees.

One of these programs will be “housing improvement for workers who are no longer listed in Infonavit,” said Carlos Martínez, head of the institution and who recalled that there is already a loan for anyone who wants to buy a home and does not have an active relationship with Infonavit, but it is through the bank.

“If you want to improve your home and you are no longer contributing, you can also use the money (from the housing sub-account) for an Infonavit loan,” added the CEO.

It should be noted that Infonavit has registered 70 million accountsfor November there was 21.7 million formal jobs, according to Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). About 48.3 million people who have money in Housing subaccount and they will be able to take advantage of it, if they wish.

The other program will be intended to adjust the amounts that will be charge retirees. “Before, they were charged for a normal restructuring, like all the restructuring programs out there. Now, in the new program, you cannot charge him, under any circumstances, more than 20% of what he receives from retirement”, pointed out the general director of the institute.

Some of the modifications to the programs that already exist, is that from March 2023, Mejoravit and Remodelavit I know financed with Infonavit resources and not from banks, as it currently operates.

“Starting next year, all the credits will be (with) money from Infonavit. The improvement credits are not Infonavit resources, they are from the bank”, explained Martínez Velázquez.

The objective established by Infonavit for the following year is to place at least one percentage point of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)Come in 230 million and 250 million pesoswhich is equivalent to about 500 thousand creditsdepending on how the country’s economy closes this 2022.