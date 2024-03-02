INFONAVIT alerts workers by mistake that can cost them a lot of money

The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT) is one of the most important organizations in Mexico by making it possible for Mexican formal sector workers They can buy their own house.

Under this understanding, it was through its official social media accounts where the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT) launched an important warning to those thinking about applying for credit.

According to the publication posted on the official account of the INFONAVIT social network false housing credit managers, who deceive Mexican workers by asking them for money to manage the procedure.

“Don't let yourself get involved! Taking care of your assets is essential, don't leave it in the hands of false managers,” can be read in the post published on the aforementioned virtual platform.

In this sense, INFONAVIT reminded all Mexican workers that all procedures are carried out directly at the organization's facilities or through its official channels.

INFONAVIT increases maximum amounts of all its loans in 2024

In recent days, the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT) announced that it increased the maximum amounts of the different housing loans it grants to workers in the Mexican formal sector.

Thus, according to what was announced by the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT) in its official social media accounts, the following are the maximum amounts of credits that the organization will give this 2024:

*Traditional Credit: 2 million 716 thousand 334 pesos

*Let's Join Credits: 4 million 889 thousand 402 pesos

*Mejoravit Repairs: 39 thousand 606 pesos

*Mejoravit Renews: 156 thousand 445 pesos

*ImproveYes: 145 thousand 586 pesos

*Equip your house: 66 thousand 10 pesos

*ConstruYo (minor repairs): 92 thousand 424 pesos

*ConstruYo (technical assistance and construction companies): 660 thousand 105 pesos

*Crediterreno (first housing action): 2 million 838 thousand 454 pesos

*Crediterreno (second housing action): 2 million 439 thousand 90 pesos

*Construction (Line III): 2 million 716 thousand 334 pesos

*Payment of liabilities (with mortgage guarantee): 2 million 716 thousand 334 pesos

*Payment of liabilities (without mortgage guarantee): 9 thousand 901 pesos.

INFONAVIT alerts workers about an ERROR that can cost them A LOT OF MONEY/Photo: INFONAVIT

