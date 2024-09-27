The growth in the number of cases was recorded in Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná and São Paulo

In 6 states and the Federal District, the scenario of increasing cases of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) due to covid-19 has continued, according to the InfoGripe bulletin released this Thursday (September 26, 2024) by Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation).

The growth in the number of cases was recorded in:

Goiás;

Mato Grosso do Sul;

Minas Gerais;

Rio de Janeiro;

Paraná; and

São Paulo.

The analysis indicates that, in the States of São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul, a slowdown in the growth of serious cases of SARS due to Sars-CoV-2 is already observed.

The occurrences of SARS caused by rhinoviruses, which mainly affect children and adolescents up to 14 years of age, continue to slow down or decline in most states in the Center-South and Northeast regions, except in Ceará and Pernambuco, which are still experiencing an increase in the virus.

According to Fiocruz, 10 of the 27 federative units show signs of growth in SARS in the long term trend (last 6 weeks):

Acre;

Ceará;

Goiás;

Mato Grosso do Sul;

Minas Gerais;

To;

Pernambuco;

Rio de Janeiro;

Roraima; and

Tocantins.

MORTALITY

Despite the decline in the growth of serious cases, the study shows that Covid-19 is still the main cause of mortality from respiratory syndrome among the elderly, followed by influenza A.

“It is very important that all elderly people and people in risk groups seek a health center and get vaccinated against Covid-19”said researcher from the Scientific Computing Program at Fiocruz and InfoGripe Tatiana Portella.

“Regarding the recommendations, it is important to always wear masks in closed places with greater crowds of people and inside health centers. For people who live in states in the Northern Region with an increase in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, it is also important to remember that the vaccination campaign against influenza A has already begun. Therefore, all people eligible to receive this vaccine should seek vaccination against influenza A. virus”stated the researcher.

