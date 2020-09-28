For many months, opinion polls have given the Democratic candidate a large lead over the incumbent president. An important indicator but to be taken with caution for this indirect ballot.

Two curves that follow each other, but never intersect. When we look at the national polls for the US presidential election since April 8 – the date on which Joe Biden secured the Democratic nomination, after the withdrawal of Bernie Sanders – the match seems folded. Outgoing President Donald Trump is lagging far behind. But this first observation can also be misleading, as was the case during the 2016 campaign, during which pollsters did not see the victory of the billionaire candidate coming. Four years later, here are the keys to properly reading these opinion polls in the United States. And, if possible, avoid a scenario as confusing as four years ago.

What do the polls say?

At the national level, their reading is quite easy. Since April, Donald Trump has been lagging behind with between 4.5 and 10 points behind his Democratic competitor. “In American history, the outgoing person is generally in front, he takes advantage of the aura, the power and the means of the White House. However, Donald Trump is behind, and by far, so this is a very important indication “, decrypts Jean-Eric Branaa, lecturer at the University of Paris 2 Panthéon Assas and specialist in the United States.

Popularity rating of Donald Trump is also very regularly studied by opinion polls. “I have been working in the United States for thirty years, never have I seen such regularity”, notes Jean-Eric Branaa. And it is rather worrying for Donald Trump. The US president has fluctuated between 40% and 45% of favorable opinions for many months, marking the solidity of his electoral base but above all the deep rejection of part of the population, even in the midst of a crisis.

Is the match then folded ? Certainly not, and in particular because the next President of the United States will be elected by large voters, sent by each State. “The voice of a voter in California or Wisconsin does not have the same weight”, recalls Lauric Henneton, lecturer in politics and US history at the University of Versailles-Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines. It is therefore at this scale that we must also look at the polls. If, again, Joe Biden seems to have a short lead in key states, the campaign is far from over. The evolution of the health crisis, with the announced arrival of a possible vaccine against Covid-19, could still tip certain states.

Are opinion polls reliable?

Polls are not an exact science. They should therefore be taken with caution and, above all, be able to read them well. For that, nothing better than a little return in 2016. At the time, “Hillary Clinton was ahead of Donald Trump in the national polls and yet she lost the election”, recalls Lauric Henneton, who edited the collective work The American dream put to the test by Donald Trump (Ed. Vendémiaire, forthcoming). Result: a snub for the country’s polling institutes and a big surprise on D-Day.

Once the stupor has passed, the reasons for this crash must be analyzed in detail to prevent history from repeating itself. “Pollsters didn’t make a big mistake in 2016, puts Jean-Eric Branaa into perspective. They announced almost the result which arrived, that is to say a victory of Hillary Clinton… by popular vote. On the other hand, they were wrong on three states where the ballot was very tight (Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania) and where Donald Trump won very little. “ Enough to ultimately tip the end result.

The two specialists therefore call for caution. And even more this year, during which the consequences of the coronavirus crisis and the uncertainties over postal voting are difficult to take into account in opinion polls. National surveys primarily serve “to give the direction of the wind”, recalls Jean-Eric Branaa, author of Joe Biden: Barack Obama’s 3rd third term (VA Editions, 2019).

Distrust must be in order when a single poll announces an exceptional result, as has been the case for Biden and Trump in recent months. “The safest thing is to look at the poll aggregators”, adds Lauric Henneton. These metrics, like the one featured in our infographic above, smooth out the results to avoid unfounded variations.

Where do these numbers come from?

The data used in the infographic at the top of the article comes from an American poll aggregator, Real Clear Politics. This tool compiles the national polls published in the main American media throughout the campaign, in order to give an average of the voting intentions each day. The margins of error for all surveys are available on the site. They are generally between 1 and 4 points.

Other predictive models have also been developed, such as “The Presidential Forecast”, by the specialized media Five Thirty Eight. Thousands of election simulations are performed by this tool in order to determine the maximum possible scenarios in all states. These are then regularly adjusted according to the latest opinion surveys. As of September 7, it appears that Joe Biden would win the election in a large majority (71%) of these scenarios.