Stars of car dealerships in recent years, these large urban vehicles are widely criticized for their impact on the environment and road safety. Franceinfo explains why in a series of graphics.

“Ignore the children, burn the planet down.” By putting up parodies of automobile advertisements on billboards in early September, the English collective Brandalism summed up in a blunt manner the reproaches addressed to “sport utility vehicles” or SUVs, which abound on the roads for ten years. The criticisms detailed by the French branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in two reports published Tuesday, October 6 on “the crushing impact” of these vehicles on the climate and the household budget.

In the sights of environmental NGOs and League Against Road Violence, these vehicles will still be at the heart of debates in October, with the examination of the finance bill – which sets the ecological bonus-malus – and that on the proposals of the Citizen’s Climate Convention.

Are these criticisms founded? To see more clearly, franceinfo has analyzed the data of the various players in the sector.

The best-selling type of cars … especially in the city

When Nissan launched the Qashqai in 2007, no one imagined it would revolutionize the automotive market. However, “it was an almost immediate success”, says Flavien Neuvy, director of the Cetelem Automotive Observatory. Very quickly, other manufacturers developed their own models. “When SUVs started to take 5% of the volume, it was already huge”, continues the economist. Then 10, 15, 20% … “It was amazing.” Today, they have ousted people carriers and carved out croupiers to sedans: SUVs are the best-selling passenger cars in Europe (38% in 2019) and in France (38.16%), according to figures from the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA) and the Committee of French Automobile Manufacturers (CCFA).

This success cannot be explained by the “all-terrain” use of vehicles, rarely equipped with four-wheel drive. In one of its reports, WWF notes that “the most urbanized and better-off departments in France (Paris, Hauts-de-Seine, Yvelines)” are over-represented in SUV sales. The market share of these vehicles reached 45% in 2019, compared to 36% for the rest of the country. Such a situation can pose development problems, with parking lots and roads sometimes undersized to accommodate them. “In Bordeaux, in certain streets, if two SUVs arrive face to face, there is one that must roll on the sidewalk, it becomes a bit of rubbish”, observes the Girondin Laurent Castaignède, author of Airvore or the dark side of transport and former engineer at Renault.

“To buy a vehicle, there are rational criteria, but it is not only that, otherwise, we could not explain the success of these cars”, recognizes Flavien Neuvy. Buyers take into account three criteria when purchasing, according to the specialist: price, quality and design. “We can only explain this success by this last emotional dimension. What appeals are the silhouette, the bodywork, the fact of being a little high and the feeling of security”, he develops.

The builders are rubbing their hands. “The profitability figures are jealously guarded, but we know that the smaller a car, the less expensive it is and the less money manufacturers make.”, summarizes Flavien Neuvy. SUVs would therefore be much more lucrative than city cars, which has “greatly improved the profitability of manufacturers like PSA”. The Peugeot 3008 is indeed one of the best-selling SUVs.

A car that emits a lot of greenhouse gases

This SUV success has a direct impact on global warming, as denounced in October 2019 by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in a study on the sources of increase in greenhouse gas emissions. “SUVs are the second largest contributor to the increase in CO2 emissions worldwide since 2010, after power generation, but ahead of heavy industry, trucks and aviation”, notes the IEA. François Roudier, spokesperson for the CCFA, tempers: “SUV, that doesn’t mean anything. The car ranges go from a small Renault Captur to the Audi Q8, they are not the same emissions.”

This trend is largely based on American SUVs, vehicles that are larger and heavier than French vehicles. The latter still emit on average more CO2 than the French car fleet, with 118 g / km against 112 g / km, as shown by data from the Ecological Transition Agency (Ademe) and the CCFA for the year 2019. In its report on climate impact, the WWF moreover arrives at the same conclusion for France as the IEA for the whole world: SUVs are the second source of growth in tricolor emissions.

In recent years, this explosion of SUVs, along with the decline in the market share of diesel vehicles, has in fact slowed down and then slightly reversed (between 2017 and 2019) the drop in CO2 emissions from new vehicles sold in France. “We are in a situation where we are consuming as much as the previous year. While we should be progressing, we are stagnating”, notes Mathieu Chassignet, engineer in charge of mobility for Ademe Hauts-de-France. “In France, the transport sector is really behind the objectives of the national low carbon strategy (The roadmap of France to fight against climate change), while it is a key sector which represents 30% of French emissions. It is therefore a big stake “, supports Quentin Perrier, researcher at the Institute of the Economy for the Climate (I4CE).

The ‘SUVisation’ of the vehicle fleet cancels all the technical progress of recent years in terms of motorization or lightening of materials.Mathieu Chassignetto franceinfo

The figures for the first half of 2020 are however more encouraging, with a marked drop: 99 grams of CO2 for the overall fleet, 105 for SUVs. They are explained by the prospect of European penalties – from 2021, car manufacturers will have to pay a fine if the average emissions of their fleet sold the previous year exceed 95 grams of CO2 – which encourages the growth of vehicles called clean. “The start-up of the electric and the hybrid is very good, we are at more than 10% of sales”, welcomes François Roudier.

It is the customer’s choice, if the customer wants to buy a big car, it’s up to him, we are in a competitive market.Francois Roudierto franceinfo

A heavier and more accident-prone car

If the environmental performance of SUVs is so bad, it is mainly because of their weight and design. Heavier and less aerodynamic, they consume more energy to move. In France, the average mass of vehicles increased continuously until 2007. In 2008, the introduction of the ecological bonus-malus on CO2 emissions had the effect of promoting sales of small cars. Then, quickly, the growth of SUV sales came to erase this inflection, as the figures from Ademe show.

This development also poses road safety problems for users having to cross the road of these imposing vehicles. While there is no study on the subject in France, the phenomenon is well documented in North America: “driving an SUV instead of a classic car increases the risk of causing a fatal accident by 224%”, raised a 2015 Canadian study. In the United States, the Governors Highway Safety Association was doing in 2018 “tilting” from passenger cars to “light trucks” a factor in the increase in pedestrian mortality in road accidents. “The general trend is that these are vehicles that have more accidents and that the consequences are more serious”, Mathieu Chassignet analysis. “The result of an accident is directly influenced by the mass ratio between the two objects”, explains Laurent Castaignède.

If you hit a bowling ball against a soccer ball, the soccer ball will go very hard.Laurent Castaignèdeto franceinfo

In North America, SUVs are even larger than their French counterparts. To consult a study closer to the situation in France, we must turn to Switzerland, where similar vehicles circulate. In August 2020, the Swiss branch of Axa compared the data of claims declared by its policyholders in 2019. “Accidents caused by these big urban 4 × 4s are up to 25% more numerous than those caused by other cars”, notes the company.

This figure hides significant disparities depending on the type of claim – “bodily injury” is mainly caused by young drivers, who drive little in SUVs – and the size of the vehicles. “The larger the size of an SUV, the higher the risk of an accident”, Axa analysis. On this point, François Roudier rejects the comparison: “Switzerland is like Germany, with bigger cars. The fleet is too different to compare.”

Contrary to current developments, Laurent Castaignède pleads in his book for automotive sobriety: smaller cars, by limiting the B license to vehicles less than 1.5 tonnes, and slower, with a restriction at 130 km / h for private vehicles and 90 for professionals. Mathieu Chassignet defends the introduction of a weight variable in the ecological bonus-malus and regulation of advertising, as proposed by the Citizen’s Convention for the Climate. “Most car ads are for SUVs, manufacturers are imposing this standard on us, he notes. It is this imagination that must be changed, the vehicle fleet must move towards more fuel-efficient and lighter vehicles “.