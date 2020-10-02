While the fate of the capital must be sealed Sunday evening by the Minister of Health, the sifting of the indicators reveals that Paris has exceeded the maximum alert threshold for a week.

Should we really have to wait to put Paris on high alert? This is the question that arose on the evening of October 1, after the press conference of the Minister of Health. A week after the very strong reactions in Marseille, placed on maximum alert on September 23, Olivier Véran was cautious about the Paris situation.

Noting a “degradation” indicators, he considered in particular that “patients with Covid in intensive care vary between 30% and up to 35% in places”. The 30% threshold would therefore have been crossed “for a few hours”, specified the minister, and “will have to be confirmed in the next few days”. “If the dynamic has not changed, we will take the necessary measures as of Monday”. However, public data seems to show that Paris exceeded the criteria for the maximum alert threshold much earlier than announced: from September 25, according to our calculations.

To reach this threshold, a department must meet three criteria: an incidence rate above 250; an incidence rate in the elderly above 100; and a share of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units in the region greater than 30%. To understand the situation, franceinfo studied these three indicators in detail, for Paris and the departments of the inner suburbs.

More than 30% of Covid-19 patients in intensive care as of September 25

First of the three criteria: the proportion of patients affected by Covid-19 in intensive care units in the Ile-de-France region. In a document dated September 25, the ARS of Ile-de-France wrote that “317 Covid patients are in intensive care (…), which represents an occupancy rate of 28.3% of intensive care beds”. To calculate this filling rate, the ARS is based on the normal capacity of resuscitation beds in hospitals in the region. This one would therefore have a normal capacity of 1,120 intensive care beds today. By comparing this figure with the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care, published every day by Public Health France, it appears that the 30% threshold was exceeded on Friday, September 25. Questioned, the ARS, which does not carry out epidemiological points on weekends, estimates that 30% were exceeded on Monday, September 28.

Will it be possible to increase the number of places available? In the intensive care units, doctors fear being quickly saturated and warn that they do not have the same extension capacities as during confinement. This is the case of Jean-Michel Constantin, anesthesiologist and resuscitator at Pitié-Salpêtrière. “In the spring, we were able to increase the number of resuscitation beds by transforming the intensive care units. But that is no longer possible today. The intensive care units are full of patients who have something other than the Covid- 19. The only solution will be to reduce the flow of patients who require hospitalization in continuing care, that is to say to reduce the scheduled activity “, he warns. At the peak of the first wave, Ile-de-France counted 2,600 Covid patients in intensive care.

An incidence rate greater than 250 from September 20

Another indicator used: the incidence rate. This is the number of confirmed cases over the last seven days, divided by the population of the department, then calculated per 100,000 people.

According to data posted online by Public Health France, the incidence rate in Paris exceeded 250 per 100,000 inhabitants as of September 20. The departments of the inner suburbs are below, with an incidence rate between 158 and 195, which has led the health authorities to keep them on heightened alert.

The less alarming situation in the departments of the inner suburbs is also a reason put forward by Olivier Véran for not placing Paris in the maximum alert zone. The minister explained his reasoning by associating Paris and its neighboring departments, referring for example to the thousands of people who pass between these zones. “We cannot separate the measures”, he said.

A high incidence rate in the elderly

On the other hand, the incidence rate among people over 60 years old exceeds, in each of the four departments, the maximum alert threshold, which is 100 per 100,000 inhabitants. According to our calculations, Seine-Saint-Denis overtook it on September 16, Paris on September 20, Val-de-Marne and Hauts-de-Seine more recently.

Note that the Ministry of Health does not classify people as aged from 60 years but 65 years. Since the data made available by Public Health France does not use the same age threshold, it is impossible for us to use the same methodology as the ministry.

Contacted Friday afternoon, the Ministry of Health has so far not answered our questions. It also happens that health authorities base their political decisions on indicators that are not strictly the same as those made available to the general public by Public Health France, as mentioned. Release.