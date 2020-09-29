According to data compiled by the American University Johns-Hopkins, the toll of the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic exceeded, on the night of Monday 28 to Tuesday 29 September, the million deaths in the world. Franceinfo illustrates this figure in two graphs.

A million dead. This is the symbolic bar crossed, on the night of Monday 28 to Tuesday 29 September, by the global balance sheet of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University from Baltimore (United States). This figure is undoubtedly underestimated since not all countries count their deaths very rigorously: at the beginning of September, the New York Times estimated, based on excess mortality in 32 countries, at 263,000 the number of unaccounted victims.

Franceinfo puts this figure into perspective.

Covid-19: deaths, hospitalizations, age of patients … Follow the evolution of the epidemic in France and around the world

A fifth of deaths in the United States

The epidemic was the most violent on the American continent. With just over 205,000 deaths, the United States accounts for 20.5% of the deaths listed in the world while they only weigh 4.3% of the global population. They are followed by Brazil (142,058) and India (96,318). With 31,744 dead, France ranks 8th, just ahead of Spain (31,411).

A disease among the 20 leading causes of death in the world

In nine months, the Covid-19 has risen among the top 20 causes of death in the world listed by WHO (in 2016), in 14th place. While it remains very far from ischemic heart disease, a category that includes diseases such as myocardial infarction or aneurysm of the heart and kills 9.43 million each year, Covid-19 kills more than liver cancer but less than road accidents (1.4 million deaths each year). Over a full year, it should surpass AIDS (1.02 million deaths) or kidney disease (1.18 million deaths).